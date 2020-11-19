Former Lincoln accountant denies £760k fraud charges
A jury trial is set for June 2021
Former accountant Russell Payne appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, facing fraud and associated charges.
Payne, 60, of Eastgate in Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to a charge of concealing and transferring criminal property relating to credit balances of £763,799 between February 16, 2016 and January 11, 2017, knowing or suspecting them to be the proceeds of fraud.
He also denied six charges of fraud on different dates between June 1, 2015 and January 10, 2017.
Payne, who is on bail, appeared via video link for the half hour hearing.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a jury trial which is currently due to commence in June 2021.