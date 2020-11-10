Lincolnshire Police won’t renew £200m contract with G4S

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said he won’t extend the force’s outsourcing contract with G4S, and he’s looking at bringing back some services in-house.

G4S employs around 580 people providing services for Lincolnshire Police, including force control room handlers, freiarms licensing, custody officers, IT and estates.

It started April 2012 in a contractual arrangement worth some £22 million per year.

The contract is due to expire on March 31, 2022 and PCC Jones said he will not extend the contract for a further five years.

However, a one-year extension to the G4S contract may be considered to give time to create alternative arrangements.

The PCC has now asked Lincolnshire Police to look at a variety of options. These include moving some services back in-house, collaboration with other forces or public sector organisations and contracts with commercial suppliers.

The possibility of creating a wholly owned subsidiary to run some services will also be examined.

The PCC said: “My decision is absolutely no reflection on the value of the services G4S has provided to Lincolnshire Police or the committed and hard working individuals who have worked for the company on behalf of the county.

“G4S and its staff have provided a decade of committed and valued services.

“But as part of my drive to provide the most effective and efficient modern policing service in the UK it is vital that we are fleet of foot in how we deploy staff and develop services and it is imperative we do so within our budget.

“The pace of change in technology, criminal activity and demand for services is much quicker than it was even a decade ago and it is crucial that we have a force able to quickly respond to these changes.

“I am confident the decision will provide us new opportunities to improve the services we provide for the people of Lincolnshire, ensure we invest as much as possible in the front-line and continue to keep out communities safe.”

As part of the original deal, G4S were meant to design and build its own police station in Nettleham, subject to planning, but this didn’t materialise.

However, last year a £21 million joint ambulance, fire and police station opened on South Park in Lincoln.