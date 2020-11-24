Luxe Georgian house in Stamford on the market for £1.75m

A five bedroom Georgian house in Stamford with a garden designed by Peta “Bunny” Guinness is on the market with a guide price of £1,750,000.

The property is located on High Street, St. Martins, Stamford. It’s being marketed by Savills, and also has three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

It is one of a reflecting pair of Grade II* listed, mid-18th century houses, which were believed to have been originally constructed for a pair of sisters.

Peta “Bunny” Guinness, a chartered landscape architect, journalist and radio personality, designed the garden and garage store. She is a regular panellist on the BBC Radio 4’s Gardener’s Question Time.

The property has been renovated to exacting standards over the past nine years, with the reinstatement of many of the Georgian era’s fine features.

The rooms include features such as stone flagged and solid wood floors, period fireplaces, high ceilings and large sash windows with working shutters.

A glazed garden room extension links from the kitchen to a former cottage within the west facing walled garden. At the end of the garden is a stone garage building which fronts Church Court.

James Abbott, property agent at Savills, said: “This is a beautifully presented home. I really love its elegant flow, along with the contrast between its period grace and features and contemporary layout and furnishing.

“With a linked cottage, parking and garage (for which you would need to select your model) at the end of the attractive garden, my family would be so happy living in this home.”