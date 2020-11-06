Man released after Lincoln assault

A 24-year-old man has been released under investigation after an alleged assault on Lincoln High Street left another male unconscious with serious head injuries.

Lincolnshire Police officers, the ambulance service and LIVES first responders attended the scene during the evening of Tuesday, November 3.

The injured man was found just outside Madame Waffle before being taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and a police cordon was put in place for over 10 hours.

Police confirmed on Friday, November 6 that the man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation, while the injured male remains in hospital.

Anyone with information that could assist with the police investigation should contact police on 101 quoting incident 429 of November 3.