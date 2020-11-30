Mass testing for Lincoln students begins

Mass coronavirus testing at the University of Lincoln started on Monday with students advised to book online.

It is recommended that students should test negative twice, three days apart, before travelling home for Christmas, but this is not a mandatory requirement.

The testing programme is taking place in a marquee outside the university’s sports hall and asymptomatic students can voluntarily book a test from Monday, November 30 until Wednesday, December 9. It opened at 9.30am, but it was very quiet at that time, with no early queues.

The asymptomatic testing is available to staff on a voluntary basis too.

Results will be received within an hour for each of the two tests required. If students test negative they can travel home immediately. If they test positive they must isolate in Lincoln before going home.

The university emailed students last week inviting them to take part in the testing, after which they should register for a test and turn up at the sports hall at the appointed time.

Any students who haven’t received an invitation email by December 1 should contact [email protected].

It is understood that mass testing will also be carried out at Bishop Grosseteste University, who have been contacted for further information.

People who are displaying symptoms are still being encouraged to book a test at the Lincoln walk-in facility at the Joseph Banks Laboratory car park off Beevor Street.

Meanwhile, teaching will move online for two weeks between this dates, with the winter term ending on December 18.

All teaching will continue to be online from December 10, with the university waiting for further government guidance before making a decision on how students will be taught in January.