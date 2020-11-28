Lincoln
November 28, 2020 9.33 am

Police cordon off two Lincoln High Street shops

After overnight incident
One of the shops with the police cordon and scene guard at the Peel Street junction. | Photo: The Lincolnite

— Latest: Lincolnshire Police revealed what happened.

Police cordoned off two international shops on lower Lincoln High Street after an incident overnight between November 27-28.

Both of the shops are at/near the junction with Peel Street.

A police car with an officer guarding the scene are in place outside each of the premises.

A second store is cordoned off with a police officer at the scene. | Photo: The Lincolnite

— Lincolnshire Police have been contacted and this story will be updated with more details later.

