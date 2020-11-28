Police cordon off two Lincoln High Street shops
After overnight incident
— Latest: Lincolnshire Police revealed what happened.
Police cordoned off two international shops on lower Lincoln High Street after an incident overnight between November 27-28.
Both of the shops are at/near the junction with Peel Street.
A police car with an officer guarding the scene are in place outside each of the premises.
— Lincolnshire Police have been contacted and this story will be updated with more details later.