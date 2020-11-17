Police officer ‘stuck 7p carrot barcode on 12 Krispy Creme doughnut box’
He’s due a misconduct hearing
A police officer faces a misconduct hearing this month after allegedly replacing the barcode on a 12 Krispy Kreme doughnut box with one for 7p carrots whilst on duty south of Lincolnshire.
PC Simon Read of Cambridgeshire Police is alleged to have entered the Tesco Extra store in Wisbech in police uniform whilst on duty on February 10 this year.
He is accused of selecting a tray containing 12 Krispy Creme donuts priced at £9.95 before going to the fruit and vegetable area and using the self-service scales to obtain a self-adhesive barcode price label for 7p carrots.
This label was then stuck onto the donut tray and at the self-service checkout PC Read “intentionally scanned the barcode for the carrots instead of the barcode for the donuts”.
PC Read will face a misconduct hearing on November 25 and 26 at the East of England Arena & Events Centre, East of England Showground in Peterborough.
It is alleged that he breached the standard of professional behaviour concerning honesty, integrity and discreditable conduct.
The breach is so serious that, if proven, dismissal would be justified and consequently it amounts to gross misconduct.