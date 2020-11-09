Six more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Monday
Two of the six have been closed
A further six schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Monday, including two that have been closed.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Monday, November 9 that it is working with 67 schools and eight nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Louth Academy, The Holt Primary School (Skellingthorpe), Springwell Alternative Academy (Lincoln), Priory City of Lincoln Academy, St Lawrence School (Horncastle) and Holton Le Clay Pre-School.
St Lawrence School and Holton Le Clay Pre-School are both listed as closed in the council’s list. YPLP in Lincoln also remains closed.
Meanwhile, Sturton by Stow Primary School has been removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 67 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the county council (new in bold at the top):
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln (closed)
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data provided on November 2.
The break down of cases is as follows:
Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings
Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting
16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting
Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings
Independent = 1 case in 1 setting
More recent data was not available by the time of publication.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.