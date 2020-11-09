Six more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Monday

Two of the six have been closed

A further six schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Monday, including two that have been closed.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Monday, November 9 that it is working with 67 schools and eight nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Louth Academy, The Holt Primary School (Skellingthorpe), Springwell Alternative Academy (Lincoln), Priory City of Lincoln Academy, St Lawrence School (Horncastle) and Holton Le Clay Pre-School.

St Lawrence School and Holton Le Clay Pre-School are both listed as closed in the council’s list. YPLP in Lincoln also remains closed.

Meanwhile, Sturton by Stow Primary School has been removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Monday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 67 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the county council (new in bold at the top):

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Spalding Parish School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

YPLP, Lincoln (closed)

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

North East Lincolnshire

North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data provided on November 2.

The break down of cases is as follows:

Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings

Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting

16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting

Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings

Independent = 1 case in 1 setting

More recent data was not available by the time of publication.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.