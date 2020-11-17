This Lincolnshire cemetery gatehouse with a turret is up for sale
£350k to get your own mini castle
A cemetery gatehouse in Louth with a turret overlooking a graveyard is on the market for £350,000.
The three storey detached property at Upgate is steeped in history and is believed to date back to the Victorian period somewhere around 1853.
The building was left unlived in for seven years before the current owners renovated it and it was recently refurbished to become a three bedroom family home.
The property is being marketed by Crofts Estate Agents in Louth and has an unusual castellated turret on the front elevation providing access to all floors.
It encloses the spiral staircase between the floors and offers great views across Louth to the rear.
The gated archway beneath provides access to the driveway and gardens and used to be the entrance to the main cemetery in the Lincolnshire town.
The Grade II listed property also has a modernised kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and a lounge.
The owners Dany Vere and his partner Catherine Overton lived in a caravan in the garden for 11 months while the work was carried out.
The property also comes with planning for a single storey side extension.