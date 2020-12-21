21 Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus as term ends

Most schools in the county finished for Christmas on Thursday

As term draws to a close, 21 Lincolnshire Schools have made contact with the county council over the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

These schools made initial contact between December 10 to 16, and most in the county finished for Christmas on Thursday, December 17. This came after the Department for Education said that schools would be able to use December 18 as a teacher training day.

On Thursday, December 17, Lincolnshire County Council said that the current rate of infection in school age children in the county is 195 cases per 100,000 over seven days and 234 per 100,000 for all ages.

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in North Hykeham was forced to close this week after a parent failed to isolate their children despite a positive COVID-19 test within the home.

Forty members of staff have been absent from William Farr C of E Comprehensive School in Welton, with three year groups of students also sent home for remote learning after an increase in coronavirus cases.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “Today (Thursday) marks the end of term for most schools in the county, and we’d like to thank them for the fantastic job they’ve done over the last few months.

“They really have gone above and beyond to ensure that pupils can continue with their education despite the difficult circumstances. I wish both staff and pupils a well-deserved festive break.”

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “Schools have done a great job this term in limiting the potential spread of the virus, helping to keep our communities safe.

“It hasn’t been an easy task, but they’ve really risen to the challenge. I hope that everyone is able to enjoy some time off during the Christmas break – you’ve earned it!”

The county council said the Lincolnshire schools with cases who made initial contact over the last seven days (December 10 to 16) are as follows:

Spalding Grammar School

Old Leake Primary and Nursery School

Sturton by Stow Primary School

Wyberton Primary Academy

South Hykeham Community Primary School

Nettleham Church of England Junior School, Lincoln

Little Gonerby Infant School, Grantham

Osbournby Primary School, Sleaford

The Claypole Church of England Primary School

Coningsby St Michael’s Church of England Primary School

Boston West Academy

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

Westmere Community Primary School, Spalding

The Priory School, Spalding

Butterwick Pinchbeck’s Endowed Church of England Primary School

Pinchbeck East C of E Primary School

Fortuna School, Lincoln

Tetney Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary School

St Faith’s Church of England Infant and Nursery School, Lincoln

Whaplode Church of England Primary School