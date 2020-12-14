Arrests after police seize £22k and cocaine in south Lincolnshire

Police seized £22,000, as well as drugs from two cars, after two motorists were arrested in the Boston and South Holland areas of the county of Sunday.

An Audi RS5 was involved in a collision with an Audi Q3 on the A16 bypass just before 11.30am on December 13. Officers attended and nobody was seriously hurt.

A traffic officer carried out a roadside drugs test, which works as a wipe on someone’s hands, after speaking with a 46-year-old man, who was the driver of the RS5.

The test indicated the man had been in contact with an illegal substance and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The traffic officer carried out a thorough search of the car and located a large bag, which contained around £22,000 in cash and the large quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, which was divided into jars.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and later released under investigation pending forensic results.

At around 3pm on the same day, a Volkswagen Touran was stopped on Skirbeck Road in Boston.

An officer stopped the vehicle as part of a routine check and again a drug wipe was used. A 41-year-old man was arrested and four vacuum-packed bags of cannabis were found.

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply and later released under investigation pending forensic results.