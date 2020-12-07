Artist inspired by Red Arrows’ “freedom and awe”

An artist with a big passion for the Red Arrows has created pop-art inspired landscapes and seascapes including the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic display team.

Samuel Thomas, who is originally from Cromer and now lives in Norfolk, introduced the Red Arrows to his artwork over 10 years ago.

He first saw the Red Arrows at an annual carnival in his hometown when he was a young boy, which he said inspired a “sense of freedom and awe”.

The 33-year-old finds pleasure and escape through landscapes and the seaside, featuring the Red Arrows in paintings in Cromer, Bournemouth and Clacton-on-Sea.

The Red Arrows are currently based at RAF Scampton and will move to RAF Waddington by 2022, but perform fly-pasts across the country and beyond, which Samuel loves to watch.

Although his artwork varies, there is a main theme that runs through all his pieces of an optimistic vision of how we want our lives to be. The Red Arrows images are available as Limited Edition signed prints starting at £110.

Sam hopes to travel to Lincoln and Lincolnshire in the future and once the coronavirus pandemic is over, and people can send him photos they’ve taken and commission him to do artwork – see more information and purchase artwork here or send enquiries to [email protected]omasart.co.uk.

Sam told The Lincolnite: “The Red Arrows’ acrobatic displays in the sky are quite surreal and it captures the imagination. They make what seems impossible become possible.

“The art is normally based on photographs that I’ve taken and then I play around with things in my sketchbook. People will often approach me with photos they’ve taken and commission me to do artwork.

“In the future Lincolnshire landscapes is something I want to introduce and Lincoln is on my list (of places to visit).”

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Samuel after physical exhibitions and social events were cancelled, but he has tried to positively adapt to it in his work.

He added: “Having lockdown and more time on my hands encouraged me to think about the bigger picture and how artwork can help people persevere with the future, including sharing the wider story behind each painting.

“My paintings capture aspirational projections of the self into a better future to encourage us to keep persevering in our lives. I hope it inspires people to feel better and see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Red Arrows are a symbol of this philosophy.”