Boston and Lincoln in UK top 10 highest infection rates

There has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire, with Boston and Lincoln in the top 10 infection rates in the UK.

Boston is second in the country with 547.2 per 100,000 of the population, a large spike since Wednesday’s rate of 501.6.

Lincoln came in ninth in the country with an increased infection rate from 371.6 yesterday, to 385.7 today.

East Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Kesteven and South Holland infection rates also rose from Wednesday.

However, South Kesteven and South Holland still remain below the England average of 155.4.

South Kesteven are in 150th place out of the 380 local authorities with 149.6 up slightly from 148.1.

South Holland’s infection rate has risen overnight from 121 to 144.2, a sharper increase than that of South Kesteven.

This comes as the MP for Grantham and Stamford said Lincolnshire should be divided into two lockdown tiers, with the south of the county going into tier 2, while central and northern areas remain in tier 3.

For the first time in over a week, Greater Lincolnshire’s general infection rate has risen to 267. Yesterday, it was 259.

Data shows that England’s average infection rate is on a steady decline – unfortunately not the case in Greater Lincolnshire.