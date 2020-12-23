Burger King shuts a Lincoln branch over COVID impact

Burger King’s branch at the St Marks Shopping Centre in Lincoln has permanently closed.

The fast food restaurant only reopened the branch on July 29 this year after a forced temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it closed permanently on November 29 as a result of falling trade on the retail park and the effect of COVID-19, according to its most recent Restaurant Manager Liam Sheridan.

Liam, who is now working at a branch in Sheffield, told The Lincolnite: “It’s a sad time for businesses everywhere with the current crisis we find ourselves in.

“I’d like to take the time to thank all of our customers and staff and wish them all the best for the future. Stay safe.”

It is not yet been officially announced whether jobs have been lost or if staff have been redeployed.

The Lincolnite contacted Burger King and St Marks Shopping Centre for further information.

Burger King has two other nearby outlets — at the Waterside Shopping Centre and on the A46 at Thorpe on the Hill.