“Callous” man jailed for violent robbery

The 63-year-old victim tried to valiantly fend him off

A “callous” man from Grimsby has been jailed for three years after robbing a 63-year-old woman who was withdrawing cash from an ATM.

Steven McGuire, 40, of Edmonds Way in Grimsby pleaded guilty to the robbery at an earlier court hearing. The robbery happened at Old Market Place in Grimsby on April 12 this year.

McGuire approached the woman and stood behind her, waiting for the money to come out of the ATM. He then pushed the woman over and tried to pull the cash from her hand.

Humberside Police said a violent struggle ensued as the victim held on to the money whilst McGuire continued to try and take it from her.

The woman made several valiant attempts to fend off her attacker before other people saw and heard the struggle.

McGuire left empty handed before being founded and arrested by officers nearby.

Detective Constable Chris Clarke, who investigated the incident, said: “It was an appalling offence committed against a vulnerable lady by a callous man.

“I commend this amazing lady for her courage and strength, not only during the robbery but during the investigation too.

“I hope this sentence will serve as a warning to others. We want people to feel safe in our town centre and we will take every step to bring offenders such as Steven McGuire to justice.”