Care home demolition to make way for major redevelopment
New “high standard” care home planned
A care trust wants to demolish one of its Lincoln city care homes as part of major redevelopment plans.
The majority of residents and employees at The Orders of St John Care Trust’s Fosse House on Hykeham Road have been moved to other trust homes while work is going on.
Plans for a new 70-plus bed modern care home and potentially further extra care housing are hoped to be submitted in the new year.
The City of Lincoln Council is currently assessing whether permission is needed for the demolition of the existing care home.
The trust said the build “did not meet the high standards [it] aspires to achieve”.
Caroline Dunagan, OSJCT Regional Director for Lincolnshire, said: “Fosse House remains an important part of our planned service provision in the city of Lincoln and the wider county.
“We are ensuring that we put together exactly the right facilities to meet the needs in the area both now and in the future and are excited to see these come to fruition.”
A spokesman said knocking down the building would not prohibit development on the site and the trust is hoping to begin the demolition in February.
They added the site has security measures in place.