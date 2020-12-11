Chris Haward to become new Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable

Taking over in just over a week

Chris Haward will become the new Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable, after impressing councillors in the Police and Crime Panel on Thursday night.

Mr Haward, currently the East Midlands Deputy Chief Constable, will be offered a £161,115 yearly salary — 12.7% higher than the advertised £142,896.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of the new Chief Constable in Lincolnshire.

“The role presents some exciting challenges and the force has grown a strong national reputation as an innovator which I look forward to building upon.”

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I am delighted to be able to bring a senior officer of Chris’ experience and commitment to Lincolnshire.

“He has a fantastic track record of fighting crime and managing community policing and his appointment is another positive step forward in the drive to create an effective force Lincolnshire can be proud of.”

He added: “I very much look forward to working with Chris to keep our communities safe.”

On Thursday night, Mr Haward impressed councillors during their grilling with Councillor Richard Butroid saying: “We look forward to working with Mr Haward going forward”.

Cllr Graham Marsh added: “It will be a pleasure to welcome you to the east and show you around.”

Growing up in Zambia and Botswana as a child, Mr Haward said “diversity, respect, fairness and equality are absolutely paramount to everything I do as a person and a chief constable”.

He returned to Yorkshire for secondary school and joined Leicestershire Police in 1991, where he worked his way up to Chief Superintendent.

In 2016, Mr Haward moved to Derbyshire Constabulary as Assistant Chief Constable and took over East Midlands Special Operations Unit in early 2018 as Deputy Chief Constable.

As well as being East Midlands’ DCC, Mr Haward is also counter-terrorism lead for the region.

The process of searching for a new chief constable was restarted in October following “procedural complications”.

The previous appointment process which identified Paul Gibson as the replacement for Bill Skelly, who retires on December 18, was stopped by “issues relating to the probable disclosure of candidates’ information” to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel.

Dr Gibson did not apply for the post on the second occasion and PCC Marc Jones assured that the procedural issues that halted the first selection process did not arise from any aspect of Dr Gibson’s application, interview or nomination.

Proposed terms and conditions have indicated the contract will be for the current maximum of five years, and that Mr Haward will buy a property close to Lincolnshire Police’s Nettleham HQ.

Mr Haward will take over the role on December 19.