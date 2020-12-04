Councillor switches party due to “flawed and suspect” selection process

An East Lindsey county councillor has switched allegiances from the Conservatives to the Lincolnshire Independents because of the “flawed and suspect” selection process of his previous party.

Cllr Bill Aron said: “Having had the honour and pleasure of representing Horncastle and The Keals Division (formally Tetford) for sixteen of the past twenty years at the county council, I was looking forward to once again standing at the May Elections.

“I then found that the Louth & Horncastle Conservative selection process was somewhat flawed and suspect. I decided not to be part of it and I informed Cllr Martin Hill of the situation.”

He added: “Cllr Hill had always been appreciative of my support, especially when he needed those extra one or two seats to be able to lead the coalition.”

There are currently 69 councillors in Lincolnshire County Council (and one vacancy for Market Rasen Wolds), of which nine are Independents, up from eight.

54 are Conservatives, five are labour and one is a Liberal Democrat.

Cllr Aron said he is “looking forward to working once again with the leader of the Independent Group Cllr Angela Newton and her team as well as to continuing to support the people of Horncastle and those of The Keals.”