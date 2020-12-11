COVID-19 outbreak at Lincoln prison
“Precautionary measures” taken
Lincoln prison has taken “precautionary measures” after a number of coronavirus cases at the detention facility.
A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed multiple cases at the prison on Friday, which holds more than 700 inmates, but did not say how many.
They said: “Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.
“We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Lincoln following a number of positive cases, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
According to the latest national figures for the two weeks ending November 23, nationally there had been 582 prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 across 55 sites since the pandemic began.
In that date range there were just six suspected or confirmed cases, however there were eight custody deaths relating to COVID-19.
Updated data was due to be released on Friday, but has been delayed until December 18.