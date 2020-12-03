Dog missing for a year reunited with owner

A Staffie-cross dog has been reunited with its owners in the Birmimgham area after being found on the outskirts of Stamford, more than 80 miles from home and over a year after going missing.

Diesel, who is three-years-old, had been missing since September last year.

He had been in an enclosed garden and when Julie Ebanks returned from the school run, he was nowhere to be found, prompting the family to search the area before reporting him missing the next day.

Diesel had been microchipped and the woman who found him contacted South Kesteven District Council.

The council then arranged for him to be collected by a dog warden before the animal was later reunited with his owners in the Birchfield area of Birmingham.

However, it is not known if Diesel escaped or if he was stolen to be used as a stud dog.

Julie’s son Juebe collected Diesel on Friday, November 27 to give her the perfect early Christmas present.

Julie said: “We jumped with joy when we received the call from the council to say Diesel had been found. We phoned everyone to let them know he was coming home.”

“It is because he is microchipped that we never have up hope. This just shows the value of having it done. If you really love your dog you want every chance of getting them back if they go missing.”

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, the council’s Cabinet Member for Commercial and Operations and who also owns a dog, said: “We do our very best to reunite lost dogs with their owners and it is wonderful to do so with a family pet that was missing for such a long time.”