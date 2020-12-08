Eight more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases
15 schools with COVID-19 cases over last week
A further eight Lincolnshire schools have cases of coronavirus, but the majority in the county remain fully open.
Lincolnshire County Council said on December 8 that 15 schools have made initial contact in the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for coronavirus.
The county council said that the current rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire stands at 170 cases per 100,000 over seven days. The latest figure is much lower than the rate of 235 cases per 100,000 for all ages.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
The Lincolnshire schools that have confirmed cases in the last seven days (between December 1-7) are as follows (latest cases in bold at top):
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Beacon Primary School, Skegness
- Digby CE Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston
- Mareham Le Fen Primary School, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- Seathorne Primary Academy, Skegness
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln
- Swineshead St Mary’s Primary School
- St Bernard’s School, Louth