Eight more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases

A further eight Lincolnshire schools have cases of coronavirus, but the majority in the county remain fully open.

Lincolnshire County Council said on December 8 that 15 schools have made initial contact in the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for coronavirus.

The county council said that the current rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire stands at 170 cases per 100,000 over seven days. The latest figure is much lower than the rate of 235 cases per 100,000 for all ages.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

The Lincolnshire schools that have confirmed cases in the last seven days (between December 1-7) are as follows (latest cases in bold at top):

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Beacon Primary School, Skegness

Digby CE Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston

Mareham Le Fen Primary School, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

Seathorne Primary Academy, Skegness

St Lawrence School, Horncastle

Stamford Endowed Schools

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln

Swineshead St Mary’s Primary School

St Bernard’s School, Louth