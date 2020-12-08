Fire ravages Indian restaurant in Epworth

The cause is yet unexplainend

A serious fire at an Indian restaurant in Epworth on Tuesday morning is currently being treated as unexplained.

A local resident called firefighters just after 1am on December 8 at The Curry Leaf on Epworth High Street.

Severe damage was caused to the restaurant and flat above, but fortunately no people were found inside the building.

Four crews from Epworth, Crowle and Scunthorpe were sent to the restaurant, which has a flat above it, and remained at the scene for several hours.

A damaged gas pipe supply that was on fire was isolated before the remainder of the blaze was extinguished.

Around 20 firefighters tackled the blaze and crews were at the scene until at least 5am.

Gas engineers attended the scene on Tuesday morning and made the gas supply safe and neighbouring residents were able to return to their homes.

A joint investigation between Humberside Fire & Rescue and Humberside Police is currently ongoing.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We’re assisting our colleagues at Humberside Fire and Rescue Service this morning in investigating the circumstances of a fire at an Epworth restaurant.

“The building was well alight and we assisted in evacuating residents from neighbouring properties.

“At this point, the cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained. We do not believe that anyone was injured as a result of the fire but extensive damage was caused to the restaurant and flat above.”

Anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area, or who has information that could assist with the investigation, should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting incident number 16/123841/20.