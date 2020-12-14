Four independent businesses moving into Lincoln Cornhill Quarter

Four independent Lincoln businesses are relocating into the Cornhill Quarter, including a dry cleaners, hairdressers and sandwich company.

Cotton On dry cleaners and alteration services and Emenar hairdressers have moved to the two new units along the passageway to the central car park, in between Lakeland and 200 Degrees.

Burnett’s Sandwich Company, formerly Double M’s in City Square, has relocated to 21 Sincil Street and will open its doors on Wednesday, December 16.

Imp Travel agency will be on the move in the new year from its corner unit opposite Lincolnshire Co-op food store to 14 Sincil Street, which is next to Everyman Cinema’s entrance.

The newly refurbished unit has been restored in line with the other buildings along Sincil Street to fit in with the Victorian streetscape.

Lincolnshire Co-op secured planning permission for phase three of the development in late March 2018. The completion of phase three of the Cornhill Quarter development saw The Botanist and Everyman Cinema open earlier this year and now some local independent businesses are moving in too.

Ursula Lidbetter, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Chief Executive, said: “These retailers are fantastic local businesses and are a huge asset to the city. I’m sure they will continue to go from strength to strength in their new location.

“As the development progresses, we can really see our long-term vision for the heart of Lincoln coming together with a combination of popular local businesses alongside national brands.”

The area is also home to an array of other brands including Phase Eight, Hobbs, Whistles, Cosy Club, Moss Bros, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Lakeland, 200 degrees, Co-op, Neon Sheep, HMV, Doughnotts, Seasalt, énergie Fitness, Everyman Cinema, The Botanist, Trent Galleries, and the recently opened K.Fines jewellery.