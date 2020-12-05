Girl, 10, hit by car on A17
Serious but not life threatening injuries
A 10-year-old girl suffered serious but not life threatening injuries after she was hit by a car on the A17 at Wigtoft.
It happened at around 3.12pm on Friday, December 4, at the junction of Sleaford Road and Hipper Lane.
It involved a Toyota Rav 4, and the girl, a pedestrian, who was with another girl on the central island on the A17 just before the collision happened.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the two girls on the central island, anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage of this section of the A17 at around the time of the collision.
If you can assist Lincolnshire Police with their investigation, contact them on 101, quoting incident number 250 of December 4
You can also email [email protected] with the incident number 250 of December 4 in the subject field.