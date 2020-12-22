Lincoln police close Portland Street after incident
Incident believed to be stabbing, but not confirmed by police
A police cordon has been put in place after an incident on Portland Street in Lincoln on Tuesday night, which police say will be closed for “some time”.
It is understood that someone has been seriously injured and there have been claims of an alleged stabbing, but this has not been confirmed.
Lincolnshire Police said shortly after 8.15pm on December 22 that officers were dealing with the incident and advised that people should avoid the area if possible.
Officers are currently dealing with an incident at Portland Street in #Lincoln and as a result, that road will be closed for some time.
Please avoid the area if you can and we will provide an update as soon as we have it.
Incident 356 of today's date. pic.twitter.com/bZHxEiwgIt
— Lincolnshire Police #StayAlert (@LincsPolice) December 22, 2020
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information.