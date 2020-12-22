Lincoln
December 22, 2020 9.19 pm

Lincoln police close Portland Street after incident

Incident believed to be stabbing, but not confirmed by police
Portland Street was closed by police. | Photo: Tom Washington

A police cordon has been put in place after an incident on Portland Street in Lincoln on Tuesday night, which police say will be closed for “some time”.

It is understood that someone has been seriously injured and there have been claims of an alleged stabbing, but this has not been confirmed.

Lincolnshire Police said shortly after 8.15pm on December 22 that officers were dealing with the incident and advised that people should avoid the area if possible.

Forensic investigations at the house on Portland Street. | Photo: Reader submitted

Police officers investigating on Portland Street. | Photo: Reader submitted

Police cars on Portland Street. | Photo: Reader submitted

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information.

