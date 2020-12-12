Man’s body found near Boston
Police are working to identify him
A man was found dead in a common area at the rear of a street near Boston on Saturday morning and police are treating the death as suspicious.
Lincolnshire Police were called to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft at 10.22am on December 12.
Police said they are working to establish the identity of the man, who they estimate to be in his 30s.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 116 of December 12.