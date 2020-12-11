New drive-through COVID test centre in Skegness

A new drive-through coronavirus testing facility has opened in Skegness.

Testing at the new site at Richmond Drive Coach Park started on Thursday, December 10 and appointments will be made available each day, as well as additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Testing is only available for those with coronavirus symptoms, who can book a test online here or by calling 119.

The testing centre is being operated in partnership with Sodexo and will offer self-administered tests.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “To respond to the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracing system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“New drive-through sites like this one make it even easier to get a test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.”

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, which has the capacity to process more than 500,000 tests a day and includes over 700 sites across the UK.

This includes 79 drive-through sites, 386 walk-through sites and 258 mobile units, home test and satellite kits, and six Lighthouse laboratories.

Other testing centres in Greater Lincolnshire include two in Lincoln, as well as sites in Gainsborough, Grantham, Grimsby and Scunthorpe. There have also been mobile testing units that can be moved around as needed.