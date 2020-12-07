New Star Wars series could be filmed in Boston, Lincolnshire
Ewan McGregor in Jedi Master reprise spin-off
A new Star Wars series starring Ewan McGregor on Disney+ next year will be filming in Boston, Lincolnshire, according to reports.
McGregor looks set to return in the role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Lucasfilm series ‘Star Wars: Kenobi’, although the title of the show may yet change. It is the same part he played in Episodes I to III.
A post by Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com initially stated that it would be filmed in London, UK and Boston, Massachusetts on January 4, 2021.
However, CBS Boston (USA) reported over the weekend that the post was amended to say Boston UK rather than Massachusetts (US).
The full plot has not yet been disclosed, but it will be a stand-alone spinoff feature from the Star Wars franchise centring on Obi-Wan Kenobi, according to ImDb.
ImDb also released this explainer video about what happens to Obi-Wan between Star Wars Trilogies.
So I know we’ve all seen that Wbz story but one of my best sources on sets thinks this is actually meant to be boston, Lincolnshire, England… not Massachusetts. Not confirmed, but Woulda be nice to see Ewan stroll Wollaston Beach pic.twitter.com/wF4jj90BJs
— Megan Johnson (@megansarahj) December 4, 2020
McGregor reportedly told Entertainment Tonight: “Spring next year we start, so I’m really excited about it. I’m super excited about it, it’s going to be great I think.
“There’s no talk of [a second season], it’s pretty much as I understand it a standalone season. But we’ll see, who knows?”