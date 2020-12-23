Over 360 COVID-19 patients in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals

There are currently 367 patients with coronavirus being treated at hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) currently has 212 patients with COVID-19 infections in Lincoln and Boston. This is a slight increase from last week’s figure of 205.

As of the morning of Wednesday, December 23 the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) has 129 patients with coronavirus, which is down by four from last week’s data.

Of the 129 patients, 53 are at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, 74 are at Scunthorpe General Hospital and two at Goole. Of these patients, seven are in ICU, two at Grimsby and five at Scunthorpe.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust currently has 24 COVID-19 positive patients in its community hospitals, which is an increase of seven from last week.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust currently has two patients with coronavirus on its mental wards in the county.

This data comes after at least two samples of a new variant of coronavirus have been taken in Lincolnshire, according to a new study.

Health bosses in Lincolnshire have not had cases confirmed to them so far, however, they said it is was “unlikely it hasn’t arrived in the county.”

They are expecting tougher tier 4 measures to come into place as the “more dominant” virus takes hold.

Meanwhile, Lincoln and Boston have also been included in the latest list of mass COVID testing in the community.