Reflections 2020: John Morrison – Happy families

Whilst the rules surrounding the formation of ‘Christmas bubbles’ may be complex; the intention is clear and simple. Christmas is a time for families to come together and the one-day relaxation in the restrictions should allow this to happen.

In a year where the opportunities for social interaction have been so limited it is worth reflecting on how lucky we are at Lincoln UTC… lucky to be part of a learning community that genuinely feels like an extended family.

Lincoln UTC is smaller than most schools and we get to know every one of our students on an individual basis and in a way that we couldn’t if we were a larger setting.

The relationships that exist between staff and students are uniquely positive. We have had to put a number of precautionary measures in place to keep everyone safe through the pandemic but we haven’t allowed it to compromise the experience for our students or the atmosphere in the college. It has been and continues to be a real tonic to come to work and leave the worries of the world behind.

2020 has been a year in which Lincoln UTC’s reputation and popularity have increased. In September we welcomed 110 new year 10 students, the largest cohort we have ever had. We feel that our ‘family’ is now pretty much the perfect size. We took the decision, after consultation, to reduce the college’s admissions number. Historically we have had nominal capacity to accept up to 160 new students each year.

Going forward, the college has set a maximum number of 120 in each year group. That family feeling is precious and we don’t ever want to lose it by growing too large. Despite the lockdown and the cancellation of our open evenings, the number of applications for September 2021 is already up on previous years. We’re not quite at the maximum of 120. There are still a few places left but it does look like we will be full next year and, sadly, we may have to turn some students away.

If you are interested in one of the remaining opportunities for either year 10 or year 12 give us a call. We are still offering individual tours (socially distanced). We are also hosting an open day on Tuesday, January 5. Places on the open day are limited due to our Covid precautionary measures and need to be booked in advance. Bookings may be made via the college website.

