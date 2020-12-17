Retiring Chief Constable says goodbye to Lincolnshire Police

Bill Skelly recorded a final farewell message as he prepares to retire from his role as Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police on Friday.

The 53-year-old will step down on December 18. His replacement, Chris Haward, is due to take up the post on December 21st, moving from his current role as head of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

Bill, who was born on the east coast of Scotland, joined Lincolnshire Police from Devon and Cornwall in 2017. A year later he looked to leave the force to become Police Scotland’s chief constable, but he didn’t get the role.

Bill has been living with his wife Jane close to the police HQ in Nettleham, with the brutalist building being 40 years old in November this year.

Now he can focus on retirement when he intends to spend more time with his two adult daughters and wider family.

Bill Skelly said: “I just want to say a big thank you to all of you in Lincolnshire for supporting the work that the police service does here and making my role as chief constable that much easier.

“It has been my immense privilege to be your chief constable and it is the proudest moments of my career to finish them here in Lincolnshire.

“I feel that the future is more optimistic for the force in general as we see more officers being recruited and joining the ranks of those who already serve you and keep you safe from harm.”

During his career, Bill has worked in roles including leading the Immigration Crime Team at New Scotland Yard and being appointed in 2008 by Her Majesty the Queen as her Inspector of Constabulary for Scotland.

He has also tried to persuade the government that it needed to provide more funding to Lincolnshire Police.

In 2018, he even appeared on the set of police drama Wild Bill, where he was pictured with the main star Rob Lowe, and last year he played wheelchair basketball with one of The Lincolnite’s reporters.