Taxi drivers called on to watch for child exploitation

A pensioner who repeatedly assaulted a young girl and a man who raped and battered a woman were among the criminals jailed in Lincolnshire in November.

In addition, Levi Mitchell, 36, and Charley Oakley, 28, were both caught and charged this month after absconding from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county:

Ralph Stevenson

Ralph Stevenson, 76, was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of rape and indecent assault on a young girl in the 1970s and 80s.

Nathan Booth

A man convicted of raping a woman after repeatedly punching her during a sustained attack was jailed for 10 years. Nathan Booth, 30, of Swift Gardens in Lincoln was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

Matthew Thomas

A driver high on drugs was jailed for causing the death of his friend and passenger on the Nottinghamshire border with Lincolnshire. Matthew Thomas, 21, was sentenced to eight years in prison after the death of 28-year-old James Jennings.

Koji Takeuchi

Koji Takeuchi, a Buddhist meditation master based near Newark, was jailed for eight years after admitting to sexually abusing a three-year-old girl, four decades ago, at her home in Brighton over six years.

James Sneddon

James Sneddon was jailed for seven and a half years after a vicious attack in which he repeatedly kicked his victim in the head, leaving him with severe facial injuries.

John Pycock

Former scout leader John Pycock, 79, was jailed for six years after admitting three charges involving sex attacks on a young girl.

Benjamin Ip

Drug dealer Benjamin Ip, 29, was caught with a stash of cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash and was jailed for four and a half years.

Jamie Maschinsky

Jamie Maschinsky, 31, from Market Deeping showed no remorse as he was jailed for four years for sexual offences against a child.

Mother tried to kill son and herself

*No photo available from police as the mum cannot be named for legal reasons

A desperate mother who tried to kill her two-year-old son during lockdown, and attempted suicide herself, was jailed for four years.

Over 1,000 people signed a petition aimed to help free the Lincolnshire mum from jail, but another person created a counter petition saying that she should remain in jail.

Alastair Turner and Sam King

Two men who organised weekly drugs parties, including one at which 14-year-old schoolboy Alex Buchan died, have been sentenced.

Alastair Turner, 19, who sold drugs at the party was jailed for 45 months.

Sam King, who hosted the event, was jailed for three years.

Chris Ferguson and Josh Cooling

Two men from Scunthorpe were jailed after throwing bottles at police during a high-speed chase across the Humber Bridge.

Chris Ferguson, 19, was jailed for four years and six months after admitting drug and driving offences. Josh Cooling was jailed for two years for drug offences.

Darren Chambers

Darren Chambers, who persistently approached school girls in the street and asked them to go with him, was jailed for three and a half years.

Hubert Garvacz

A man who fired shots at a car after luring a motorist a supermarket car park at 4am was jailed for 45 months.

Hubert Garvacz, 24, of Poppy Close in Spalding faces deportation to his home country of Poland when he is released.

Shane Simpson

House burglar Shane Simpson, 27, targeted homes in Skegness during the first coronavirus lockdown and was jailed for 42 months.

Bradley Simpson

Gainsborough man Bradley Simpson was involved in robberies on two town centre shops within hours of each other and was jailed for 40 months.

Stephen Keating

Stephen Keating, who had lost his job due to COVID-19, targeted and raided homes in a Lincolnshire retirement village and was jailed for three years and four months.

Stewart Headley

A couple who were saved from homelessness by the owners of a seaside hotel repaid their hosts’ kindness by stealing almost every item from the property. Stewart Headley was jailed for 17 months and Vicky Headley was given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for a year and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Carl Potter

Carl Potter, 33, was jailed for over a year for offences including sexual communication with a child. He was jailed for 12 months for sexual communications with a child, and four months consecutive for a breach of a suspended sentence for an offence of stalking in 2019.

Patrick Hoyland

A banned driver who drove straight into a police car in his bid to dodge a red light was jailed. Patrick Hoyland, 19, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and banned from driving for two years and five and a half months.

John Doak

*No photograph of the defendant available from police

John Doak was jailed for three years after admitting the manslaughter of his son who he shook as a baby, causing severe, irreversible brain injury that contributed to the child’s death as a teenager.

David Eldridge

*No photograph of the defendant available from police

David Eldridge, 69, was jailed for six months for crashing into and causing the death of Geoffrey Saville, who got out his car to tend to an injured deer on a country road.

Tyrone Wright

*No photograph of the defendant available from police

A Walter Mitty character with no legal qualifications – Tyrone Wright – was jailed for six months after representing a woman in a child custody court hearing claiming to be a trainee barrister.

Christopher Clarke

*No photograph of the defendant available from police

A convicted sex offender who lied to police about where he was living was jailed for four months. Christopher Clarke also saw the time he is on the sex offenders’ register increased to seven years.

