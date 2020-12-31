Tier limbo at Lincolnshire’s northern border

With Lincolnshire now in tier 4, but Northern (North and North East) Lincolnshire remaining in tier 3, it’s a confusing start for people living in areas around the county’s north border.

Tier 3 North East Lincolnshire shares a border with East and West Lindsey, with the latter two now under the same restrictions in tier 4 Lincolnshire. This means people must not travel between Lincolnshire and Northern Lincolnshire for non-essential reasons.

The government has issued guidance about what the different tiers mean, but that hasn’t stopped life getting more complicated for people, for example, who live in one tier but work or go to school in another.

Villages in tier 3 such as Messingham, Brigg, Wrawby and Kirton-in-Lindsey are just miles from a tier 4 area, meaning people cannot travel, for example, where they might naturally go to do their usual food shop depending on its location. In tier 4 the restrictions are different including non-essential shops, hairdressers and leisure centres being closed.

Travelling to a tier 4 area from a tier 1, 2 or 3 area is not permitted except for reasons such as:

Travel to work where you cannot work from home

Travel to education and for caring responsibilities

To visit (including staying overnight with) those in your support bubble or your childcare bubble for childcare

To attend hospital, GP and other medical appointments or visits where you have had an accident or are concerned about your health

To provide emergency assistance, and to avoid injury or illness, or to escape a risk of harm (such as domestic abuse)

Gilly Steel, who lives in Grimsby and is Health and Wellbeing Lead for Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, told The Lincolnite: “Living in Grimsby where we are tier three and knowing a couple of miles down the road restrictions are tighter is strange.

“It makes no sense that those people living in villages such as Holton-le-Clay who would normally do their food shopping at Tesco a mile away, now should have to travel to Louth to stay within their tier 4 area.

“The surrounding villages can be a stone’s throw away from each other but living completely different rules. I do understand there needs to be a boundary and I guess it’s always going to be a difficult decision for the councils.

“As a charity (Lincolnshire Rural Support NetworK) we cover Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire and supporting families who are struggling during difficult times and now juggling maps and tier boundaries is going to be a challenge for everyone!”

North Lincolnshire Councillor Neil Pope said “the tier 4 rules will certainly present challenges for people in Messingham, Scotter and other nearby areas.”