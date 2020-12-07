Travellers pitch up in Hykeham
On private land
A number of travellers have set up camp on private land in North Hykeham.
According to reports, concrete posts intended to stop access to an area adjacent to Hykeham Railway Station had been removed when the caravans arrived on Saturday.
Caravans were also spotted on ASDA car park in the town on Thursday last week, but it is unclear if this is the same group.
It is understood North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire Police and landowners Persimmon Homes have been informed about the latest encampment.
They have all been contacted for response.
A spokesman for North Kesteven District Council said: “As it is privately owned, we have notified the owners and have to leave the matter with them to resolve as civil trespass.”