Two arrested over Skegness murder
A 26-year-old man died
Police arrested two people as part of their murder investigation after the death of a 26-year-old man in Skegness on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a property on Glentworth Crescent in Skegness at 7.26pm on Tuesday, December 22 where a man was found with serious injuries, but he sadly died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A police cordon has also been seen at the rear of the County Hotel as there is a shared car park for both the hotel and nearby properties. A group of young people were seen putting down flower tributes and hanging up balloons at some railings.
The man who died has not yet been formally identified.
Two men, aged 28 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident and remain in custody.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 374 of December 22.
Information can also be submitted through the force’s dedicated public portal here.
Alternatively, it can reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.