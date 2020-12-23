Skegness
Two arrested over Skegness murder

A 26-year-old man died

Flowers and balloons were left in tribute at the scene after the death of a man in Skegness. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Police arrested two people as part of their murder investigation after the death of a 26-year-old man in Skegness on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a property on Glentworth Crescent in Skegness at 7.26pm on Tuesday, December 22 where a man was found with serious injuries, but he sadly died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A police cordon has also been seen at the rear of the County Hotel as there is a shared car park for both the hotel and nearby properties. A group of young people were seen putting down flower tributes and hanging up balloons at some railings.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Skegness. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A police cordon was put in place at the rear of the County Hotel in Skegness. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The man who died has not yet been formally identified.

Two men, aged 28 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident and remain in custody.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 374 of December 22.

Police were still at the scene on Wednesday afternoon (December 23). | Photo: The Lincolnite

Information can also be submitted through the force’s dedicated public portal here.

Alternatively, it can reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

