Boston council buys into public services firm with East Lindsey and South Holland

Boston Borough Council will become a shareholder in a 10-year-old public services partnership company between East Lindsey and South Holland District Councils in a bid to save nearly £350,000.

All three authorities will hold meetings next week to agree to Boston receiving 240 shares (24%) in the 10-year-old company the Public Sector Partnership Services. The remaining split would be ELDC 48% and SHDC 28%.

The partnership already predicts it will save £502,000 over the next five years without Boston, but this increases to £849,000 with the authority – a difference of £347,000.

The PSPS was formed in 2010 as Compass Point Business Services and sees the two authorities share a number of services including human resources, revenue and benefits and health and safety.

In August 2020 bosses renewed the contract saying it had delivered £19 million of savings and a further £11 million would be achieved by 2030.

At the time, Councillor Graham Marsh, ELDC Deputy Leader said: “Over the past ten years they have done a fantastic job in supporting our council, especially at a time when we have needed to be ever aware of our finances.”

Councillor Tracey Carter, SHDC’s Portfolio Holder for Governance, said: “Modernisation and delivering cost efficiencies for residents is something all councils work hard to deliver, therefore I’m delighted with the savings and transformation we’ve delivered.”

Boston was due to be part of the PSPS when it was formed, but pulled out at the last minute.

However, in light of the recent strategic alliance with East Lindsey District Council, Boston looked to return to the table.

The alliance saw the two councils sharing Chief Executive Rob Barlow and other senior officers as part of a wider move to join workforces over the next few years.

Reports before the councils next week outline how Boston, as the joining company, would be required to make an unconfirmed financial investment towards the councils’ transformation plans and legal costs, as well as sign up to the terms the two authorities have already agreed.

Boston will be able to appoint two directors to the board, however, certain key shareholder decisions will be reserved to SHDC and ELDC as the founders.