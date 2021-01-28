Community rallies to raise £1.5k after school arson attack

A charity and the local community pulled together to raise over £1,500 after an arson attack at a primary school near Sleaford.

A signifiant amount of damage was caused by the fire at the shed at Billinghay CE Primary School during the early hours of Wednesday, January 27, prompting a police investigation.

All the gym equipment and other items inside the shed were destroyed.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the “deliberate act of vandalism” angered the charity called Friends of Billinghay CE Primary School, who raise funds to support and enhance pupil education.

The charity said: “Obviously there is an investigation underway and we can offer no more explanation or comment other than to say it was a deliberate act of vandalism.

“The shed contained all the PE equipment used by our children in our school plus other items. Therefore, this fire directly impacts on the welfare of our children.

“Thankfully, at this time the majority of our children are not in school, but none the less it is saddening.

“If anyone would like to make any offers of help or assistance we are happy to liaise with school on your behalf or you can contact the school directly.

“Obviously there will be insurance, but as many know this takes time. Any offers of equipment, storage solutions, help in any way, donations or funds would be gratefully received.

“The school are trying to arrange PE equipment but storage is an issue, anything temporary would be of help.”

Laura Davies, who is the chair of Friends of Billinghay CE Primary School, has set up a GoFundMe page, which by the time of publication has raised over £1,500.

She posted later the same day saying: “Wow, we’ve smashed our original goal already within the first three hours! This is going to make such a positive difference to the school and children.”

Sleaford Police said they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident overnight on January 26 and into January 27 to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 21000056694.

Lincolnshire Police were asked on Thursday afternoon if anyone had been arrested, but they said there was no update in the investigation.