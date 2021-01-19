Fake viagra and weed seized in Scunthorpe
Drugs and a rounders bat also found
Nearly 100 illegal counterfeit viagra tablets, a bag of cannabis and a rounders bat were seized from a vehicle in Scunthorpe.
Intel led Humberside Police to stop the vehicle on Ashby Road during the evening of Monday, January 18.
The vehicle was suspected of being involved in drug supply and 98 Sildamax, which is illegal counterfeit viagra, was among the items seized.
Humberside Police was contacted for further information about the incident, but there was no reply by the time of publication.