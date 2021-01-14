Flood warning in village near Sleaford

A flood warning has been issued in a village near Sleaford after heavy rain fell on the South Forty Foot catchment for over 12 hours.

The government’s Flood Information Service has put a warning in place for Swaton Eau in Swaton Village, saying flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout Thursday, January 14 and the rising river levels have already caused flooding of low lying land and roads in Swaton.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, properties in Swaton may be affected from Thursday morning, with those low lying near the river on West Street the most at risk.

We have issued a flood warning for: Swaton Eau in Swaton Village. Please keep up-to-date with the latest situation in your area. Our flood warnings are updated every 15 minutes here: https://t.co/4HSc5MbL20 #SafetyFirst #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/WJ7zMLmU4T — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) January 14, 2021

The Flood Information Service said: “Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings, and avoid contact with flood water.

“Avoid riverside paths and please stay away from river embankments. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council. We will be closely monitoring the situation.”

In addition, three flood alerts are currently in place affecting some areas of Lincolnshire. This means at the time of publication flooding is possible and it is advised to be prepared in the following areas:

Minor Watercourses of South Forty Foot Drain

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough