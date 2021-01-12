Former Lincoln shop will be turned into takeaway
Planning permission has been granted
A new English, Mediterranean and Italian takeaway will open in the former Salamander shop in Lincoln next month after planning permission was granted by City of Lincoln Council.
Daud Gambari applied for a change of use for the unit on Park Street from retail to hot food takeaway, which will be situated next door to Capri Pizza House, that he is also a director of according to Companies House.
It will replace alternative clothing store Salamander, which announced in May last year that it had closed its shop that had served Lincoln for 25 years and moved online.
The unit has been vacant since then and Javid Keshmiri, who is the landlord of the building, told The Lincolnite that works, including with the ventilation, started this week after planning permission was granted on January 11, 2021.
He is working with the city council on building control, health and environment, to make sure everything is up to standard.
Mr Keshmiri said the new takeaway selling pizzas, burgers, kebabs and more, will hopefully open in February, depending on government restrictions, but as of yet it doesn’t have a name.
The Design and Access Statement says that the availability of affordable readily available food will help to “reduce the negative impact of excessive drinking and inadvertently will result in a safer/calmer city centre, especially during very late hours at night”.