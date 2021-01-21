Grimsby sign young midfielder on loan

He joins the Mariners until the end of the season

Midfielder Jay Matete has signed for Grimsby Town on loan from League One club Fleetwood Town until the end of the season.

Matete joined Fleetwood Town’s academy at the age of 17 in 2018 as a full-time scholar after a spell at Reading.

The 19-year-old, who will wear the number 20 shirt for Grimsby, was awarded with his first professional contract at Fleetwood in February 2020.

He has continued to earn more first-team opportunities for Fleetwood this season and he has made a total of 13 appearances in all competitions.

Matete will be eligible for selection for a possible debut in Saturday’s derby clash away against local rivals Scunthorpe.