Horse dies after being hit by lorry on A15
A second horse was brought to safety
A horse has died after being hit by a lorry on the A15.
A lorry was travelling on the A15 during the morning of Monday, January 4 and reached just outside of Morton, Bourne, when two horses entered the road.
The incident was reported to police at 9.30am that morning.
The lorry hit one of the horses which was seriously injured and died at the scene.
The other horse was brought under control and was safe before the road was cleared.