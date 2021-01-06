Horse dies after being hit by lorry on A15

North Kesteven District Council will throw their weight behind county council highways objections to the City of Lincoln Council’s Western Growth Corridor plans this week.

The city council submitted the plans for 3,200 new homes on land west of Tritton Road in early 2019, and later revised them to include a number of bus, pedestrian and cycle only routes.

However, Lincolnshire County Council objected to the Western Growth Corridor in November due to concerns that it could make “already difficult congestion far worse”.

A report before North Kesteven District Councillors at 2pm on Thursday backs comments from Highways England and Lincolnshire County Council Highways that “matters have not been satisfactorily addressed with both consultees objecting at this stage”.

The authority’s planning committee will be recommended to “welcome and support” the early delivery of the 3,200-home plan, but adds “it is apparent that certain unresolved issues remain.”

“Whilst the council recognise that we are not a statutory consultee […] we nevertheless wish to highlight our concerns about the proposed development and its impact on the highway network and settlements within North Kesteven, in particular the Skellingthorpe Road/A46 roundabout and Lincoln Road,” said the report.

They said the issues need to be “fully addressed” before a decision is made.

There are also concerns over flood risk and drainage issues, affordable housing, gypsy and traveller pitches and the visual amenity of the empty land.

County council highways bosses are worried that only minor junction improvements would be made on Doddington Road to deal with extra cars, and said it would add an “unacceptable amount of traffic to an already congested city”.

The city council said it would fully consider the points raised and respond in due course.

It is estimated the WGC could generate up to £22 million per year for the Lincoln economy.

The first phase would see 300 new homes built off Skellingthorpe Road. It is hoped work will start in 2021.