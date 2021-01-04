Lincolnshire
January 4, 2021 11.04 am

Icy weather warning for Lincolnshire

Be careful on the roads
A yellow warning for ice is in place for Lincoln and other areas of the county. | Photo: Met Office

The Met Office has forecast icy weather for most of Lincolnshire on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather warning will run from 4pm on January 4 until 11am on January 5.

Icy stretches are likely to cause difficult travel conditions and temperatures are expected to be between 3℃ and 5℃ for much of Monday and dropping to 2° by the evening.

On Tuesday, the temperature is predicated to range from 1℃ to 4℃.

This follows a previous warning for ice between 6pm on Sunday and 11am on Monday.

Lincoln weather forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021. | Photo: Met Office

Lincoln weather forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021. | Photo: Met Office

