Icy weather warning for Lincolnshire
Be careful on the roads
The Met Office has forecast icy weather for most of Lincolnshire on Monday and Tuesday.
The weather warning will run from 4pm on January 4 until 11am on January 5.
Icy stretches are likely to cause difficult travel conditions and temperatures are expected to be between 3℃ and 5℃ for much of Monday and dropping to 2° by the evening.
On Tuesday, the temperature is predicated to range from 1℃ to 4℃.
This follows a previous warning for ice between 6pm on Sunday and 11am on Monday.
We became a gritting team this morning. The paths on this junction were covered in ice and we stopped to help the public with an elderly lady who had fallen.
Thanks to @LincsCathedral staff who gave us a wheelbarrow to use. Hopefully stop some falls this morning. pic.twitter.com/EUnDlu6zR8
— Lincoln Police (@LincolnPoliceUK) January 4, 2021