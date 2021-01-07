Lincoln Pound shop stretched into two new stores
New vets and rental space
A new vet clinic and spare unit are planned for the old Carlton Centre Poundstretcher in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Co-operative, who own the building, were recently given permission by City of Lincoln Council to split the unit into two separate shops.
Poundstretcher moved down the street into what used to be Lidl in 2018 due to needing a larger space, but their old building has been vacant for over two years.
Lidl vacated in July 2018 when they built their larger store on Deacon Road.
They have now put in an application for four aircon units to the south elevation, two new windows to east elevation and a new mezzanine floor.
The Pet Vet (UK Veterinary Services) Ltd is set to open in one half of the building (unit 8A) and the other will be marketed by Banks Long and Co (Co-op’s agents) for let.
Co-operative bosses said it would suit a range of retail and the work on the units will take place as soon as planning permission is given. After this, the vacant unit will be marketed.
The newer Poundstretcher down the road said that it is still open despite the national lockdown, as it is selling essential items.