Lincoln road blocked after chimney breast collapse
Fire crews are working to secure and fix it
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue are putting up a platform to secure a collapsing chimney breast, which caused parts of Monks Road to be blocked on Friday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Police advised people at around 12pm to avoid Monks Road just up from Lincoln College near to Cheviot Street until further notice.
Traffic flow has been limited and one motorist said they saw a lorry get stuck trying to turn the corner onto Thomas Street.
A police van and a crane were also spotted at the scene.