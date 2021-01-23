Lincoln
January 23, 2021 12.41 pm

Man arrested after death of 11-year-old boy in Lincoln

Police said the death is unexplained
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A man in his 30s has been arrested as police investigate the suspicious, yet unexplained death of an 11-year-old boy in Lincoln on Friday night.

The death was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 10.05pm on January 22, on Geneva Avenue in the city, near St Giles.

Police said the man was arrested in relation to the incident, but no further details have released at this stage.



