Man wanted over indecent images offence
Have you seen him?
A 48-year-old man who police believe is now living in Leicestershire is wanted over an indecent images offence that happened in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information to help locate Darryl Faulkner, who has a tattoo on his neck.
He is wanted in relation to a disclosure of private sexual images offence.
Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 21000020888.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.