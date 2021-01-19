Masked duo jailed for armed robbery at petrol station

A man and a woman were jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years after carrying out an armed robbery at a petrol station in Scunthorpe.

Grimsby Crown Court heard how the masked pair of Gary Hird and Sophie Glennon burst into the Grange Lane South business at around 3.50am on Monday, December 14, 2020.

They threatened a member of staff with a meat cleaver and stole cash and scratch cards.

Less than two hours later, Humberside Police officers working as part of Operation Galaxy arrived at Glennon’s house.

They arrested her and then Hird, who was found hiding under a pile of laundry.

A number of scratch cards identified as those that were stolen, and cash, were also found at the address and seized by police.

Hird, 34, of Lilywood Road, Broughton and Glennon, 24, of Bellingham Road in Scunthorpe, both admitted their role in the attack at the petrol station.

Hird was jailed for four-and-a-half years. Glennon was jailed for three years after admitting robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Constable Jane Jackson of Humberside Police said: “This was an extremely frightening attack, which left their victim in fear of his life.

“He had no idea of their intentions and even now he is nervous when working the night shift in case it happens again.

“No one should be made to feel unsafe at their place of work and I hope that knowing that they are now safely behind bars will help him to regain his confidence.

“I would also like to praise my team for their swift work in identifying and locating Glennon and Hird, who were in custody just hours after committing the offence.”