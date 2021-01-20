More flood warnings and rain alerts in Lincolnshire
An amber warning for rain remains in place
There are currently four flood warnings, 13 flood alerts, and an amber warning for rain remains in place across Lincolnshire.
The Met Office warning for rain will stay in place until 12pm on Thursday, January 21. There’s also a yellow warning for rain.
The Met Office said heavy rainfall combined with some snowmelt across the hills is likely to lead to flooding.
The government’s Flood Information Service has issued four warnings affecting Lincolnshire.
Flooding is expected and immediate action required in the following areas:
- River Glen at Greatford and Kates Bridge
- River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston
- River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham
- River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill
River levels peaked last night above flooding risk just south of Grantham still a lot of water in the river this morning at 0800 https://t.co/lIPKgRH3HZ @GranthamJournal @MattersGrantham @LincsLive @LincsReporter more rain falling now #StaySafe good day to stay inside pic.twitter.com/jou65my3jp
— Rigger Mortiss (@RiggerMortiss) January 20, 2021
In addition, 13 flood alerts are currently in place affecting some areas of Lincolnshire.
This means at the time of publication flooding is still possible and it is advised to be prepared in the following areas:
- East and West Glens
- Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System
- Lower River Witham
- Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston
- River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire
- River Idle in Nottinghamshire
- River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
- River Trent in Nottinghamshire
- River Wreake in Leicestershire
- South Forty Foot Drain
- Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford
- Witham in North Kesteven
- Witham in South Kesteven
The Floodline will be open all night tonight. Call 01522 782082 if you need to report flooding #floodaware https://t.co/q02DhmuopA https://t.co/0XTDTaBiEH
— Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (@LincolnshireEP) January 19, 2021
See here for further information about the latest flood warnings and alerts.