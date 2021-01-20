More flood warnings and rain alerts in Lincolnshire

An amber warning for rain remains in place

There are currently four flood warnings, 13 flood alerts, and an amber warning for rain remains in place across Lincolnshire.

The Met Office warning for rain will stay in place until 12pm on Thursday, January 21. There’s also a yellow warning for rain.

The Met Office said heavy rainfall combined with some snowmelt across the hills is likely to lead to flooding.

The government’s Flood Information Service has issued four warnings affecting Lincolnshire.

Flooding is expected and immediate action required in the following areas:

River Glen at Greatford and Kates Bridge

River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston

River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham

River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill

River levels peaked last night above flooding risk just south of Grantham still a lot of water in the river this morning at 0800 https://t.co/lIPKgRH3HZ @GranthamJournal @MattersGrantham @LincsLive @LincsReporter more rain falling now #StaySafe good day to stay inside pic.twitter.com/jou65my3jp — Rigger Mortiss (@RiggerMortiss) January 20, 2021

In addition, 13 flood alerts are currently in place affecting some areas of Lincolnshire.

This means at the time of publication flooding is still possible and it is advised to be prepared in the following areas:

East and West Glens

Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System

Lower River Witham

Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Trent in Nottinghamshire

River Wreake in Leicestershire

South Forty Foot Drain

Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford

Witham in North Kesteven

Witham in South Kesteven

The Floodline will be open all night tonight. Call 01522 782082 if you need to report flooding #floodaware https://t.co/q02DhmuopA https://t.co/0XTDTaBiEH — Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (@LincolnshireEP) January 19, 2021

See here for further information about the latest flood warnings and alerts.