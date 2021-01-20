Lincolnshire
January 20, 2021 10.12 am

More flood warnings and rain alerts in Lincolnshire

An amber warning for rain remains in place
Flood warnings and alerts are in place. | Photo: Gov.uk

There are currently four flood warnings, 13 flood alerts, and an amber warning for rain remains in place across Lincolnshire.

The Met Office warning for rain will stay in place until 12pm on Thursday, January 21. There’s also a yellow warning for rain.

The Met Office said heavy rainfall combined with some snowmelt across the hills is likely to lead to flooding.

An amber weather warning for rain is in place, including in Lincolnshire. | Photo: Met Office

The government’s Flood Information Service has issued four warnings affecting Lincolnshire.

Flooding is expected and immediate action required in the following areas:

  • River Glen at Greatford and Kates Bridge
  • River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston
  • River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham
  • River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill

In addition, 13 flood alerts are currently in place affecting some areas of Lincolnshire.

This means at the time of publication flooding is still possible and it is advised to be prepared in the following areas:

  • East and West Glens
  • Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System
  • Lower River Witham
  • Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston
  • River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire
  • River Idle in Nottinghamshire
  • River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
  • River Trent in Nottinghamshire
  • River Wreake in Leicestershire
  • South Forty Foot Drain
  • Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford
  • Witham in North Kesteven
  • Witham in South Kesteven

Weather forecast for Lincoln on Wednesday, January 20. | Photo: Met Office

See here for further information about the latest flood warnings and alerts.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.