January 21, 2021 1.00 pm

Most viewers impressed with Grand Designs home in Lincolnshire

But some said it looks “like a crematorium”
Nathan and Ayme's ambitious plans will feature on Grand Designs.

A building project for a giant Dutch barn-like house in South Holland (Lincolnshire) that featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs impressed many viewers, but some likened it to a crematorium.

Nathan and Ayme Marshall modelled the ambitious project understood to be near Spalding on Dutch barn style houses, influenced by the history of the agricultural heritage of the area.

The home also boasts a 5,000-tile armadillo roof and a wing for Nathan’s teenage children and a two-bedroom annexe for his mum and step-dad.

It featured in the third episode of the latest series on Wednesday, January 20. So what did people think of the Lincolnshire property?

Helen Lincoln said it looked “amazing and such a lovely living space for their family and his parents across from them”, while Andy Rogers praised the “cracking commitment and a fantastic end result”.

Tess Hewitt said it reminded her of a beehive shape, but Anna Rose felt it “looked like an office building inside and out”.

Andy Cooney said: “This series is epic, considering we are still affected by COVID, what people have been able to achieve has been spectacular. It must have been challenging to film also, so well done Team Grand Designs.”

The couple modelled the ambitious cathedral-like property project on Dutch barn style houses.

Take a look inside. | Photo: Channel 4

Nathan and Ayme with Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud. | Photo: Channel 4

Lincolnshire born Nathan has never moved far from his home town set up building, pub and microbrewery businesses where he grew up before meeting Amye five years ago, who is a teacher from Ireland.

The couple want to finish the build in just a year, but the project didn’t get off to the easiest of starts as excavations collapsed and a 36 tonne crane sank into the mire.

You can still catch up on the show here.

